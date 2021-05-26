Insider Viewpoint: The Menan Independence Day celebration

Menan is a tiny town of about 900 people. Every year, around the 4th of July, it swells to over 20,000 people. It starts out with a breakfast and flag-raising, followed by foot races and parades. (There are more people walking in the parade than live in Menan) Baseball, three on three basketball, and relay races have all been added over the years. Planning starts in February and continues up to the day of. Generally with some damage control here and there.
Here are some of the facts that people may be unaware of that help make that big day happen. The Fourth of July is entirely volunteer run. The people that cook the food, the people that help set up the booths, the people that clean up, are all volunteers. They sacrifice their family time on the big day to help make things happen. It takes 40 to 50 people 5 months to get ready. It also requires support from the police department, the fire department, and the health department. Logistics on a scale that we are talking about would challenge a paid professional. Our volunteers do it for free because they desire to serve their community. Some did it out of patriotism to help celebrate our nation’s birthday. Those people have quietly withdrawn as the very nature of our holiday has changed from one of national celebration to one of self-entertainment. Over the years, volunteers have become increasingly hard to find. At the same time, we need more and more volunteers to make things work.
This year our volunteer committee decided to cut back on some activities that were not supported by people willing to donate their time and effort. We decided to cut 3 on 3 basketball, softball, on stage entertainment, and even the breakfast. After repeated calls for volunteers since early February, we got very little response. So we decided that there was insufficient interest to make them work.
That was where the fun began. When the announcement was made on our community Facebook page, and the Menan Fourth of July Facebook page, it turned into the typical Facebook Dogpile. Even I was surprised at how quickly it turned into name-calling. I have probably had 20 calls made by people expressing their disappointment at being denied their constitutional right to a big free party. Menan loves and needs volunteers. They willingly maintain our community flower beds every year, plant new trees, and help us clean up the city. We are proud to be part of a community that will spend its own time to help maintain the city. They are also more than willing to donate money here and there to small projects that we are trying to accomplish.
Another generally unknown fact is that no tax dollars are spent in the making of this celebration. Menan could not realistically bear the burden of paying for a party like this. We have several loyal corporate sponsors that have supported us over the years. We also make a strong effort to encourage donations during the celebration itself. Then we take all of the money that we have managed to raise and use that to pay our expenses. The balance of the money we take into the middle of the city park in the evening and set it on fire for your entertainment.
Then, everyone throws their garbage on the ground, jumps in their cars, and leaves, leaving our volunteers the task of cleaning up the piles of garbage and disposing of them in expensively rented dumpsters. Then we start the whole thing all over again. So, while we more than welcome you to our Independence Day celebration, try to be kind to our volunteers, and be kind to our city. Respect our citizens private property rights, our traffic control signs, and each other. And when you leave, take some of your garbage with you.