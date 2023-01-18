Insider Viewpoint: To address the growth in our schools

Every building, like your home or business, requires regular upkeep, including building a larger building when the need arises, and our schools are no different. Our community continues to grow substantially each year and our enrollment in the district continues to rise with each new home built.
During the past year, the district has conducted extensive meetings comprised of community members, patrons, teachers, and administrators, to provide a detailed analysis of district facility needs. We prioritized the areas needing the most immediate attention. The committees met and provided their different perspectives for the district to consider for future planning.
Based on the feedback from our previous bond and our committee feedback the Board of Trustees approved a bond for the election on March 14, 2023. The bond ballot will consist of two questions. The first question will be for $75 million to build a new middle school on property the district already owns on 200 N. and 4100 E. Remodel the current Rigby Middle School to provide additional classroom space for Rigby High School and provide additional Career Technical Education courses for students. Additionally, the bond will consist of adding eight classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School. A portion of these classrooms will be used for Career Technical Education course offerings.
The second question on the bond ballot will be $5 million for a gymnasium and facility upgrades at Roberts Elementary School. Roberts Elementary School is the only school in the district without a gymnasium and is one of the oldest schools owned by the district. Updates need to be made to ensure the building will continue to last for years to come.
In September, the board of trustees changed their philosophy on how we calculate our levy rate to a fixed dollar amount to meet the obligations of our bonds. With this change, our levy rate is currently $3.27 per $1,000 of assessed down from $4.27. Additionally, with this new philosophy on bond levies, as our community grows each taxpayer could see a reduction to their school levy rate. The current levy amount will meet the obligations of a new bond in addition to covering our existing bonds. In September of 2022, the district’s 2007 bond for South Fork Elementary was paid off. The high school bonds will be paid off in 2029.
The biggest concern in the district is the overcrowding at Rigby High School. Enrollment at the high school was a concern last year and it continues to be a concern this year. Enrollment at the high school increased by an additional 115 students this year. The district is currently using 17 modulars as classrooms for high school students. The proposed bond will eliminate the overcrowding at Rigby High School and provide increased course offerings for students.
We believe the bond projects address our most critical needs to ensure a high-quality education for our students, integrity and longevity of our facilities, improves our programs and opportunities for students, and maintains fiscal responsibility in our community.
Our first set of community meetings on the bond will be held at the district office on January 19, at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Visit our district website for additional meeting dates and times and for more detailed information on the bond. If you have any questions or concerns call the district office at (208) 745-6693 or visit our office at 3850 E 300 N., Rigby.
I want to thank our community and patrons for supporting the school district in so many different ways. Our work to ensure the success of all students could not be done without your support. We look forward to our continued collaboration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.