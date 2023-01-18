Insider Viewpoint: To address the growth in our schools

Chad Martin

Every building, like your home or business, requires regular upkeep, including building a larger building when the need arises, and our schools are no different. Our community continues to grow substantially each year and our enrollment in the district continues to rise with each new home built.

During the past year, the district has conducted extensive meetings comprised of community members, patrons, teachers, and administrators, to provide a detailed analysis of district facility needs. We prioritized the areas needing the most immediate attention. The committees met and provided their different perspectives for the district to consider for future planning.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.