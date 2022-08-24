The primary objective of the Jefferson Joint School District Transportation Department is to safely transport students to and from school. It takes cooperation and responsible actions by each bus driver, student, parent, teacher, school administrator, and the transportation department to achieve this goal. Our drivers are required to meet training standards that meet or exceed state and federal regulations.
Over the past few years, the school district and surrounding school districts have experienced a steady decline in the number of bus drivers. Because of the current bus driver shortage, we have had to rethink how we provide transportation to our students. Bus routes have been reconfigured and routes cut due to the shortage of drivers. We are working hard to recruit and retain qualified bus drivers and to plan transportation that will be as efficient as possible with our current bus drivers.
As our school buses take to the streets for another school year, student safety is our highest priority. We hope all drivers will be alert and follow traffic laws when they see a school bus on the road. In Idaho, drivers are required to stop for any bus with its stop arm extended if the road is three lanes or fewer. Yellow warning lights signal traffic to slowdown and come to a complete stop.
Our school bus drivers strive to make each student’s ride to and from school safe and enjoyable. We rely on all students to follow procedure that contribute to the safety of everyone on the bus. These are a few of the things that will help the district accomplish this for our students.
• Get to the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.
• As the bus approaches, wait at least 15 feet back from the curb of street, and line up away from the street.
• Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens, and the driver waves that it is okay to board the bus.
• If you have to cross the street in front of the bus, cross at a point at least five giant steps (10 feet) ahead of the bus. Be sure that the bus driver can see you, and you can see the bus driver.
• When entering or exiting the bus, use the handrails to avoids falls. Be careful that clothing with drawstrings, book bags, or backpacks with straps don’t get caught in the handrails or doors.
• Never walk behind the bus.
• Walk at least five giant steps (10 feet) away from the side of the bus.
• If you drop something near the bus, tell the bus driver. Never try to pick it up because the driver may not be able to see you.
Courtesy of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Most students do a great job contributing to the safety on their buses. The daily bus ride is part of our students’ education in learning to be good citizens by taking responsibility for their own behavior, safety, and the safety of the other students on the bus. As the school district continues to grow, we need your continuing help to make sure that all students riding our buses are as safe as possible.
We look forward to seeing our students with great excitement and anticipation.