The primary objective of the Jefferson Joint School District Transportation Department is to safely transport students to and from school. It takes cooperation and responsible actions by each bus driver, student, parent, teacher, school administrator, and the transportation department to achieve this goal. Our drivers are required to meet training standards that meet or exceed state and federal regulations.

Over the past few years, the school district and surrounding school districts have experienced a steady decline in the number of bus drivers. Because of the current bus driver shortage, we have had to rethink how we provide transportation to our students. Bus routes have been reconfigured and routes cut due to the shortage of drivers. We are working hard to recruit and retain qualified bus drivers and to plan transportation that will be as efficient as possible with our current bus drivers.

