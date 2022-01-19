Every day the future sits in our classrooms, and as educators, it is our job to provide the best opportunities for students. In Jefferson Joint School District 251 we hold tightly to this understanding, and to the responsibility that comes with it. It is our goal to unlock the potential in all our students. Being innovative and thinking forward in every school and department, we are preparing our students for a world we can’t even envision. We are constantly seeking new approaches to educate our students.
With the continued growth in the district, the board of trustees and district administration have been looking for ways to be fiscally responsible, innovative, and meet the needs of our students and community. As we began researching the best way to meet the needs of a growing student population we were committed to do this without increasing the tax burden on our patrons. The district bonding capacity of 80 million with no tax increase makes it impossible for us to build a new traditional high school. We determined, by remodeling the current Rigby Middle School and turning it into a Career Technical Education Center we could offer a larger variety of opportunities for our students in the fields of medicine, information technology, automotive technology, agriculture and business than we would be able to do by building another traditional high school. In addition, this will provide more room at Rigby High School for the growing student population. A new middle school will be built on ground the district currently owns and additional classrooms will be added to Farnsworth Middle School to accommodate growth in our middle school population.
Idaho winters last for more than five months out of the year. This has a big impact on our students participating in spring sports and our patrons wanting opportunities for physical activity. We are proposing building an indoor recreation center which will have an indoor track, tennis courts, pickle ball courts and a large indoor turf area. The facility will be utilized by physical education classes, dance, cheer, band, track, tennis, golf, softball, baseball, soccer, and football. Patrons will be able to use the facility before school and in the evenings after school activities have ended. Our community is currently using the walking path at Rigby High School before school begins and in the evenings when weather permits. We are looking forward to being able to provide this facility so our community has access to these activities year round.
Our school facilities are currently used daily by community groups including youth basketball and volleyball. You can drive any evening or on the weekend to find our schools filled with students and patrons. Roberts Elementary School does not have a gymnasium and therefore the students and community are unable to gather for activities like our other schools. We would like to add a gymnasium onto the school to provide a larger space for student physical education classes, school programs, and community use.
Student safety remains one of our highest priorities. We plan to use bond funds to complete a security review, analysis, and upgrades to our new and existing facilities. Growth is not slowing down in our community. We know we need to keep planning for future growth by acquiring land for upcoming building projects.
We feel these projects are not only essential to allow us to continue providing a high quality education for our students, but also will add value to our community and the quality of life we enjoy living in this wonderful community. We appreciate the feedback we have received from patrons as we have developed this plan for the growth of our district.
Our district remains unwaveringly committed to nurturing growth, inspiring achievement, and building our community. We welcome your thoughts on our district and extend an invitation for patrons to visit our bond information website at https://jeffersonsdbond251.org.