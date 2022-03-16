Is it development or is it greed?
To: Office of City Planning & Zoning of Rigby
ENOUGH!
Rigby is losing its identity due to so called “Progress & Development.” Since when does the vision and greed of those who can, supersede the tranquility and comfort of small-town living? The layout and design of Rigby does not support this explosion in development. Who approves these plans and what is the motive? Is it Development or is it GREED? Who speaks up for those of us who LOVE small town living? Is there a person or department that knows when enough building has been done or reached? Do they use aerial photographs of the total Rigby area from the year 2000 to present day? If not, then the question is, WHY NOT?
There is a property of 60 acres that has been purchased (new owner unknown), that is zoned Single Family Residential. This property is located at the corner of Rigby Lake Road and on the South side of 460 N. The new owner is seeking a COMPLETE REZONING of the 60 acres, to Commercial and Multi Residences, such as apartments – condos and townhouses. We do not know what kind of commercial businesses this developer seeks to build. Rigby Lake Rd. is well used in the summer from people who enjoy the lake. Building has increased in Waterstone I Subdivision, Waterstone II Subdivision has been approved and is being developed at under 100 homes. We have NOT seen the total impact from those 2 developments, yet. The area near the Lake has nice homes that have been developed with the intent of many to live in, as their Forever Homes. This area could be developed into very nice 1-acre homes to match the existing area or better yet left alone as farming ground. We are not against growth, but ask that the growth be well planned out growth.
If this proposal is approved, demand for services will increase, (Fire, Paramedics, Law Enforcement etc.). Taxes WILL go UP to support the demand, depending on the Commercial Development, bringing noise pollution and increase in Traffic Congestion, to name a few. We already see the challenges of dealing with a Roundabout! The Tax Commissioner has already levied Property Taxes in excess of $1,000.00 on Property Owners, because of the increase in land values. A school bond measure was voted on and IF it had passed, would have increased our taxes by $237.88 per $100,000.00 of the appraised value of your property. Jefferson County was at one time the lowest property tax base in the surrounding counties, if not the southeast corner of Idaho. Young or old, working or retired, we cannot afford the progress and or problems both seen and unforeseen of this proposal. We ask you, Employed Servants of the Community, to Maintain the Single-Family Residence designation of the Proposed Property!
So when is it ENOUGH?
David Marquez
Resident of Rigby