To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
It was an awesome time! The Crown of Life Church in Rigby held a “dinner and dance” auction for the benefit of community kids last week. Enough money was made to send over 20 children to Christian camp this coming summer.
The Old Time Fiddlers provided the music and old and young alike were “gracing” the dance floor. It was quite an event!
Thanks to all who donated time/talents/and auction items to make the evening a success. And thanks too to the community who came and participated. A good time was had by all!
Andi Elliott
Hamer