Should we, as residents of the West, allow a foreign mining company to come in and exploit our public lands by using a harmful mining practice, banned in other places?
Like most awe-inspiring places, words cannot describe a place like Kilgore, Clark County, ID. There, you’ll find a valley of green meadows, flowing creeks flanked by willows, and pine & aspen covered mountains in the backdrop. It is a seasonal rural community, and home to livestock and wildlife alike. My great grandparents homesteaded there and have passed down a rich heritage of farming, ranching and stewardship of the land. The headwaters for Camas National Wildlife Refuge, Mud Lake and the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer flow out of the Kilgore area. This area is home to numerous species, including, Grizzly Bear, Black Bear, Moose, Elk, Bald Eagles, and Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
Imagine this place being disrupted by a large Open-pit cyanide heap leach mining operation. This will become a reality if Excellon Resources & Otis Gold Corp, achieve their goal. Not familiar with modern mining methods? Picture the 24/7 operation of heavy machinery and powerful explosives to blast rock. Tons of ore will be sprayed with Cyanide solution to extract the gold. 12,000 acres of forest vegetation will be replaced with massive pits, piles of toxic tailings and pools of harmful chemicals. The area will shrink wildlife habitat, interrupt migration routes, and be CLOSED for public use. Local landowners have already noticed the streams in Kilgore have been visibly affected by the initial phase of exploratory drilling. Jobs for locals?- not likely. Mining contractors bring in their skilled workers from out of the area. Kilgore is simply not a suitable place for this project.
In 1998, this mining method was banned in Montana after the Zortman Landusky mine, experienced several cyanide spills, and contaminated community water. This 19 year project cost taxpayers $33 million in long term clean-up.
Mining companies want minimal public opposition and want the public comment process to go through under the radar.
The local farming & ranching community has partnered with nature and the U.S. Forest Service for decades. The delicate balance that has been maintained over generations could be threatened by this 10-20 year project for the benefit of a few foreign investors.
My friends, get the word out and encourage action. Many voices can make a difference! Our land and water is much more precious than gold.
Public comment period for the Kilgore project ends February 11 and can be sent to the following:
Attn: William Davis
RE: Kilgore Gold Project #58910
With great concern,
Roxanne Hillman Richmond
Former Hamer Resident