The House of Representatives has been at 2-3 sessions per day in an effort to wrap up business and allow our “Citizen Legislature” a chance to return home to their respective businesses, families, and meet with each of you to report legislative progress. It is so important to realize, as a member of the House, that my responsibilities do not end upon Sine Die, nor at the setting of the sun. As your representative I want you to know that I am your public servant and happy to discuss issues at any time.
H0480: Idaho has several School Districts that offer dual immersion language programs. This legislation recognizes students who have become proficient in English and one or more additional world languages by creating a "Seal of Biliteracy" that may be attached to their graduation diploma. This bill has passed both chambers and has been signed into law! It was of great importance to me and a pleasure to work alongside the legislature.
There were enough “no” votes on several budgets that they were sent back to JFAC for a re-look to see where excesses could be found and trimmed. As a member of the Education Committee it was hard to oppose, although I did, the higher education budget. The new President of the University of Idaho inherited a large debt that he is working to correct. I admire his business savvy and work ethic.
Idaho State University also has a new President who is very dynamic and oversees the expansion of the pharmacy and cyber security training on his campus. Lewis Clark State College recently requested expanded authority from the legislature to grow its health science programs. The State Board of Education will process this request as the legislature voted in favor of expansion for the benefit of the growing need for nurses and other health science practitioners in North Idaho.
Boise State University has a great liberal arts program in the state’s capital. One thing that was stated during our hearing with the four year university presidents was their desire to collaborate with one another to economize the education process, which I support. BSU has students doing cancer research while ISU has a fully staffed Doctor of Osteopathy Training center just a few miles away in Meridian. BSU also has students doing rangeland research while U of I has a state of the art land grant, doing similar research.
I am assured by members of JFAC that there is room for cutting back without harming the overall ability for Idaho to educate our youth. Both the Secretary of State and the Attorney General failed to reduce their budgets by the Governor’s requested 2%, prior to building upon a maintenance budget, which resulted in rejection of their initial full House hearings. I am hopeful the second attempt, after JFAC review, will be successful.
I was asked to testify Tuesday morning in the State Affairs Committee on SB1345 relating to Industrial Hemp. I was brutally honest then, and I will be brutally honest now. I have always had concerns about hemp production in our state. It worries me a great deal that it may be the forerunner to other less desirable illicit drugs. Even proponents of hemp production have told us that as the crop matures the THC levels can easily creep over the legally allowed 0.3% threshold.
That being said the 2018 Farm Bill allows hemp production in virtually every state providing there is a USDA approved state plan in place. Absent a state plan, one could apply to produce hemp under the USDA umbrella, but it is clear to me that there is a serious lack of resources on their part and hemp would NOT be monitored, inspected, or its movement enforced.
The Governor’s executive order, placed on hemp movement through the state, expires upon Sine Die. We need legislative intervention to provide law enforcement oversight or hemp will be a “wild west” issue for all of us. I worked closely with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to understand what the implications are for Idaho.
This is not my complete testimony but enough for today. I was in favor of SB1345, but it failed on a 7-8 vote in committee. I am very concerned what legislation might follow. There are some in our body who believe that hemp should not be regulated, I disagree. According to those who testified in Agricultural Affairs Committee, as the THC levels creep up it becomes marijuana.