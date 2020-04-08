Let’s unite to overcome this coronavirus crisis
Recently as Idahoans across our great state woke up, we were greeted with sobering news that the number of coronavirus cases have more than doubled in just one day. Initially, we were isolated from this serious outbreak, but now it has come to torment us with at least two cases in Jefferson County and dozens of other cases regionally across southeastern Idaho.
Many of us are taking this epidemic (or “pandemic” as the press is reporting it) very seriously, as we should be doing so. To their credit, governments at all levels, from the feds to states, and now to counties and local commonalities have been making crucial preparations, both from medical and economic viewpoints. A fine example of this is the recent “Jefferson County Declaration” from our commissioners with provisions designed to protect all of us from this ugly infectious disease.
It is especially heartening to witness that congressional Republicans and Democrats have finally reached a compromise with at least a partial solution to this national health crisis. That’s fine and encouraging, but there are still a few cynics across the political aisle continuing to throw verbal barbs at one another.
Meanwhile, thoughtful people are wondering if the political bickering on the national level will ever end.
Admittedly, President Donald Trump and his staff have made a few mistakes. This is to be expected when a chief executive, regardless of political party or philosophy, takes on a national disaster of this magnitude.
Trump made a decent choice by appointing Vice President Mike Pence to head up his coronavirus task force. The former Indiana Governor is a man of integrity, experience, rationale and calm amidst a firestorm of prickly, partisan politics.
Now is the time for all of us to unite on a national level with a common goal of minimizing damage to our country and its people. I’m an optimist who believes that the glass is half-full rather than half-empty.
History will judge us favorably where we will have emerged as a stronger, better nation from this crisis.
Bob Ziel
Rigby, Idaho