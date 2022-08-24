At the Rigby Planning and Zoning Meeting, the attorney for the Peterson Development droned on and on about the Rigby City Ordinances. I was surprised, because the developer has ignored Rigby City Ordinance 4-4-1 Duty of the Property Owner. Every summer, he waits to cut the weeds until they have went to seed and the neighbors have called the police. I especially worry when there's a whole field of dried weeds behind my house and I can hear the fireworks bursting, celebrating the 4th of July. Why isn't this ordinance important to the developer?
In his rebuttal, the attorney mentioned their concerns of providing affordable housing for the elderly and disabled. I'm elderly, as are a good share of my neighbors on 1st N Street. I'm also disabled because I have rheumatoid arthritis, Since the developer has owned the property behind me, my life has been more of a struggle. I'm a gardener; my hands are crippled. It's difficult to care for my flowers and herb garden when they are carpeted with the developer's salsify seeds. Why can the developer ignore Ordinance 4-4-1, Duty of the Property Owner?
When I was in college, I lived in an apartment. There were people coming and going at all hours from the various apartment houses. That's why cities have zoning. There should be a place for everything. There should be a place for students just starting out, commercial, agriculture, and family areas. When someone moves on in life and has a family; they should be able to expect a safe and quiet neighborhood to raise their children. Why can the developer knowingly buy property zoned R1 and demand a zone change over and over again?
Our military is out there everyday protecting our freedoms, including the freedom of speech, we're blessed to be able to attend meetings and voice our opinions. We shouldn't have our ideas passed off as not counting and being strictly emotional. Some of our soldiers give their lives, so that our opinions are just as important as someone in a tailored suit with shiny shoes and using 10 dollar words. Legally; we had to be notified of the zone change hearing. Why can an attorney dismiss our opinions as just being emotional.
We're being priced out of our house. We're paying an LID on 1st N street, our sewer and water bill has been raised several times, and our property taxes has been raised several times. If we have more expenses added to subsidize a developer, how will we be able to stay in our home?
We tried to make our front yard look like the mountains, It's shady, quiet, and private. A lot of people tell me that I'm going to find them sitting under the trees. They want a shady nook to rest, relax, and meditate. I wonder if they'll feel that way when there is non-stop traffic on 1st N Street? Why can a developer destroy a family neighborhood, because they see a business opportunity?
This isn't a rhetorical question. I want all of my questions answered before the Rigby City Council votes to make a zone change from R1 to R2 and R3.