Dear Editor,

At the Rigby Planning and Zoning Meeting, the attorney for the Peterson Development droned on and on about the Rigby City Ordinances. I was surprised, because the developer has ignored Rigby City Ordinance 4-4-1 Duty of the Property Owner. Every summer, he waits to cut the weeds until they have went to seed and the neighbors have called the police. I especially worry when there's a whole field of dried weeds behind my house and I can hear the fireworks bursting, celebrating the 4th of July. Why isn't this ordinance important to the developer?

