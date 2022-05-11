Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community.
Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff.
60 acres at the corner of Rigby Lake Drive and 460 North are currently zoned as R-1 residential/single-family homes. A developer bought this property with the R1 zoning in place and wants to change the zoning to Commercial and R-3 Apartments and have the area annexed into the City of Rigby.
This change would be bad for Rigby. It unfairly benefits a few and leaves the rest of us with unsafe roads, overwhelmed schools, over-strained water and water treatment facilities, and slower emergency services.
The road infrastructure is unable to handle the increased traffic. Rigby Lake Drive dead-ends at the lake and has two narrow bridges and no turning lanes. This causes long traffic lines during busy hours and would be extremely congested with this proposed change. There simply isn’t a workable outlet for traffic, making this proposed change unsafe.
City of Rigby codes for commercial property are extremely broad, giving the builders very few limits if the zoning is changed to commercial. The developer can paint a pretty picture, but their goal is to make money, not to create something that improves our community. And we would likely end up with unattractive buildings and overcrowded apartments. 23 acres of apartments is so many apartments and would totally change the nature of Rigby. This is a massive development that Rigby does not have the infrastructure to support.
This area is a really unique part of Rigby and Jefferson County. Because of the lake, we have recreation and health opportunities that don't exist in other places in our community. Many of us, including our cross country team, use this walking path for biking, running, and walking. Let’s protect this unique part of our community and oppose the extra traffic and development which would endanger all those who use it.
Rigby and Jefferson County are at a turning point. Your voice can make a difference! Maintaining the current zoning protects Rigby and Jefferson County residents.
Write a letter to Planning and Zoning. (Due Tuesday, May 10th)
City of Rigby Planning & Zoning
158 W Fremont
Rigby ID 83442
Attend the Planning and Zoning Meeting. Thursday, May 12th, 7 pm. Jefferson County School District Office (290 N. 3800 E. Rigby) Life is busy, but showing up lets the P&Z committee know that people care. Your presence matters!
Thank you for caring about the future of Rigby,
Bec Jones,
Rigby, ID