To Jefferson County Residents:
1) As an analogy or comparison to the current controversy on 465 North (a road that is 35+ years old in its entirety): To our knowledge, building inspections did not formally begin in Jefferson County until the early 2000s. There were many buildings and homes that were built in our county before 2000, and at the time of their construction, were compliant with relevant codes and laws; therefore, they were given permits only after passing through the relevant protocols/red tape. Sometimes proper notes may not have been recorded. These older buildings, homes, roads, and bridges may not pass 2021 codes or inspections.
2) Are Jefferson County officials planning to issue letters to the owners of older facilities and infrastructure to demand compliance with current codes and laws with misdemeanor threats? What about the legal doctrine of Ex Post Facto (a law that now retroactively makes various conduct criminal or unlawful when it was not so when it was previously performed)?
3) As it relates to the current controversy on 465 North: Will Jefferson County now strive to require that every public, private road, or easement in Jefferson County that was created according to the existing laws, codes, and protocols of the past (including compliance with the requirements and direction of Planning & Zoning), be brought to standards and requirements of current laws, codes, and protocols and threaten noncompliance with penalties (including criminal proceedings leading to fines and/or jail time)?
4) The majority of residents on the road are for resolving this issue amicably and for what is in the best interest of the neighborhood as a whole. (465 N and Surrounding neighbors)
5) We would not like Josephine Smith to be held accountable for something that was done and approved by the county in the late 1970s and early 1980s. We would like the P&Z letter to be recalled or rescinded without further action.
6) The majority of residents are not for a gate or a road blockage. A gate would greatly impede and/or complicate life on that road with emergency vehicles, delivery vehicles (UPS, Fedex, US Mail), school buses, family & friend visitors, contractors hired to work on property, and change the type of area that many neighbors moved into knowing that it was not a gated community. Maintenance and snow removal would be greatly complicated by clo-sure as would garbage collection and mosquito control. Residents would be impacted by limited access to/from their neighborhood.
7) The International Fire Code (IFC) states that there needs to be two separate roads or access points when there are more than 25 dwellings. The Cottonwood subdivision and 465 N exceeded this point years ago, and 465 N is considered one of the two access points. Without 465 N, the Cottonwoods subdivision is not in compliance.
8) Power Company Easement Right: The power and telephone companies use 465 N and one of the bridges to provide service to the homes and buildings on the road. Those utili-ties come from 4108 E, over the bridge built by Dennis Dahl, to Josephine’s easement property, and continues on to service homes on 465 N. There must be existing easements filed and in place for the power/telephone companies to have set their lines down in this manner and continue to maintain them.
9) In 2020, the residents of 465 N joined together and placed signs in an attempt to minimize through-traffic and slow cars down. It was successful.
10) As Jefferson County residents, we believe there can be ordinances passed or amended to protect us. Planning and Zoning has had 70 compliance cases since March. Our road is not unique in that protocols in our county’s history in creating this road may not be how they would “run” or do things in 2021. We don’t feel it is in the county’s or residents’ best interest in pursuing actions against citizens, who followed instructions given by the county, to build homes, roads, and other infrastructures.
11) If you agree with this article, please contact your Jefferson County Commissioners to voice your concern. We have been very appreciative of them throughout this whole “situation." They have been balanced in handling the different sides regarding our little country road. We are grateful that they have decided to hire outside legal counsel, as our county’s Prosecuting Attorney, Mark Taylor, resides on the road and has a private interest in this.
Rod Bitsoi and Concerned Residents from 465 N and Surrounding Neighbors
Rod Bitsoi
4101 E 462 N.
Rigby, ID 83442