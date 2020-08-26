This week the state legislature will meet in a Covid-19-related special legislative session called by Governor Little. Among other things, our representatives will consider passing a new law about “civil liability during emergencies” that proponents claim would “protect entities against legal liability due to consequence of a pandemic.” Here are some aspects of the proposal that give me pause:
The proposed legislation basically says that if a person or business acts in a reasonable and responsible way, then they will not be civilly liable for bad things that happen. But that is already the law of torts—no additional legislation is necessary to repeat it. Given that people and businesses already are protected when they act reasonably and responsibly, what then could be the true purpose and intent of the proposed legislation?
When read closely, and in light of our present circumstances, the proposed statute is an effort to intimidate people and businesses into policing each other out of fear of lawsuits if they do not do what the government orders them to do—such as wearing a mask.
Although couched as protection from civil liability, the proposal is best understood as implicitly threatening the converse: if you DON’T make a good faith effort to comply with government orders like the mask mandate, then you might be held civilly liable for it. The proposal is a veiled threat intended to intimidate persons, particularly businesses, who refuse to become the government’s enforcers of the mask mandates and similar government directives. It implies (and could be interpreted by courts as meaning) that persons failing to make a good faith effort to enforce the mask mandate (or similar government orders) is tortious negligence.
The mask mandate is unpopular in Jefferson County. People don’t like a nanny state commanding them to do something that they feel they are perfectly capable of deciding whether, when, and how to do on their own without government compulsion.
The science (to date) behind the idea of wearing masks shows that, more than anything, wearing a mask is a courtesy to others within the range of your mouth’s “respiratory droplets.” While masks do appear to shorten the distance that virus-containing droplets can travel between persons, masks provide near-zero protection for the wearer, and individuals who are not carriers of the virus have no reason to wear a mask.
Given that wearing the mask is especially a courtesy to others, we should not ignore that some individuals may feel that other courtesies are more important to them. For example, if a person feels that seeing your whole face while you are speaking with them is more important than being protected from your respiratory droplets, then you should be free to show that person the courtesy of NOT wearing a mask to respect that person’s preferences. This is the approach I have taken with clients when I meet with them in my law office—it is my client who decides whether I wear a mask for him or her. Since February, all my clients (except one) have wanted me NOT to wear a mask. Where the people are willing to assume those risks, who are the people’s representatives to force on us a “courtesy” that we do not want?
Mask mandates are unprecedented when we compare Covid-19 transmission to similar risks. For example, transmission of the HIV virus—a health crisis of an earlier time—is significantly reduced by wearing condoms. Yet the government has not “ordered” people to wear condoms in all sexual encounters.Rather, it has educated people of the risks, and people are free to assume those risks if (1) they don’t think the other person has it or (2) they are willing to assume the risk if the person does. The same should be true for Covid-19.
Further, when it comes to transmitting Covid-19, shaking hands is probably at least as dangerous, maybe more so, than transmission by respiratory droplets. Yet the government is not considering compelling people to stop shaking hands. If the government is going to command people how they can interact with each other in the name of protecting us from Covid-19, then why is it not focusing on the handshake rather than masks? Perhaps because it recognizes the futility in legislating handshaking. The government should recognize the futility in mandating masks too.
Most Jefferson County citizens feel that mask mandates and similar directives are an overreach of government power, attempting to take from citizens their right to assume risks inherent in life today if they so choose. If that is how you feel, then I encourage you to contact our representatives to ask them to oppose the proposed “civil liability during emergencies” legislation. You can find your representatives’ email addresses online at legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/contactlegislators.
Sincerely,
Mark Taylor
Rigby