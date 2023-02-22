I have been a member of this wonderful community my entire life. I attended elementary school at Harwood, and Middle School at what is now Jefferson High school. I attended Jr. High in town and graduated from Rigby High School.
This community is where I have now chosen to raise my own family. A lot has changed throughout my life in this little town. The biggest change being that we are not so little anymore. This amazing little town has grown.
Many are drawn to this community because of the amazing people, teachers, coaches, mentors, and because of the small-town support and love we have for each other. You feel the small-town charm the minute you enter our businesses, or our schools, or interact with our people.
With this growth comes great responsibility to the children in our schools. It is our responsibility to give our children and the neighbors' children the same great education we had growing up here.
Our children deserve to walk the halls without feeling rushed or crammed into a space that they do not fit. They deserve to have smaller classes with more 1 on 1 interaction with their teachers. They deserve to make it through the lunch line with enough time to eat, before being rushed off to the next class.
Building a new middle school is the right step in moving forward to what this community has coming in the future. By building a new middle school now, it will open up room for the high school to expand, giving the students more space. A new middle school puts stepping stones in place for a future High School when needed. This new middle school helps the current overcrowding struggles, while opening up amazing opportunities for the students in the future.
Take the time to go to our schools. Walk the halls with these students. See with your own eyes the need. We have ALWAYS been a community that comes together in times of need and supports each other. Now is the time to come together and support these kids and our schools. Vote Yes March 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.