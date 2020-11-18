Dear Editor:
2020 has been a challenging year. The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken over our lives with more than 10 million cases and 240,000 plus deaths in the United States. This year many traditional events have been cancelled. The Annual Veterans Banquet was one of them. My father served in, and an uncle died in World War II. My older brother and uncle served in Vietnam. Both my parents were active in the VFW. I have been honored to attend many Veterans’ Day celebrations. I was saddened last year’s event was not well-attended.
2020 is also the seventy-fifth anniversary of the end of World War II. I was afraid it would pass unrecognized. I want to thank The Jefferson Star, its editor, and reporters for its superb Veteran’s day supplement. It recognizes the sacrifice of the sixty-nine Jefferson County young men who were lost and others who served in World War II. When they were young, “the Greatest Generation” saved the world. We must never forget their sacrifice. I recognize the contribution of families in telling their stories. The Rigby Lions Club is honored to have assisted in researching the stories of these remarkable young men. I celebrate our local paper’s dedication in telling our veterans stories. I encourage all Jefferson County residents to obtain a copy of this issue, read it, and share with family and friends.
Pat Scott
Rigby