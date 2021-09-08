Dogs finding no respite
The sun has been relentless. The heat has been brutal. The three large breed dogs in the approximately 10 x 10 ft chain link prison pace back and forth in the heat. The one dog house accommodates only one of the animals. As the others stick their heads in it is evident that the “alpha” dog is not sharing the house large enough for only one dog. Towards mid-afternoon as the sun is heading towards the western sky, a tiny bit of shade accumulates at the north west corner of the dog house. One of the dogs curls up in the scrap of shade that barely shields it. For the next few hours until the sun sets the remaining dogs pace back and forth occasionally pausing to lie down in the full sun. Mercifully the dusk brings some relief to the Husky, Lab, and Pyrenees dogs trapped in their “cell”.
For the last three days the much needed rain has provided a respite from the heat and sun for the dogs but now they face a different problem. There’s now is no shelter from the rain except for the “alpha” dog. So the other dogs have remained curled up in front of the dog house snuggled together in the rain night and day. (There is a picture of them on Idaho’s Faces of Cruelty FB page.) The rain has soaked them by now and created a mud hole for them to lie in. The filth has piled up. And there they have lain for 3 days and now into the fourth.
But it’s okay...the deputy that responded to my concern says the dogs have shelter. Matters not that it is big enough for only one dog and that one of the dogs won’t allow others inside...not that there is enough room for all of them. It is a single dog house with a peaked roofed. They have shelter. They can fight for access. I watched the Pyrenees yesterday as it whined and barked and attempted to climb up on the slanted roof in the rain. Sad. I asked if the deputy would have the owner put a tarp over the cage. Not happening. The tarp lies in the front yard over some furniture.
But what is really sad is that we have a law enforcement officer (and I haven’t asked his name purposefully as I hope it’s not one of the deputies I have worked with in the past on animal welfare concerns) that thinks this situation is adequate for the animals. After all as he told me...one is a “water dog” (as if a “water dog” spends 24/7 in the water and mud), one is a “guard dog” (guard dogs don’t deserve protection from the elements?), and one is a “snow dog” (where’s the snow?). Snow is different from water. And the Husky has a double coat so he has suffered much more in the intense heat and as his coat becomes wet (he’s not a duck), the coat holds the water next to the skin.
We have a lot of new folks moving here to Jefferson County. Know that Idaho’s Animal Cruelty laws are arcane and enforcement often worse than that. Title 25 Chapter 35 addresses Idaho’s Animal Cruelty legislation. The Idaho codes permit law enforcement to intervene in cases of “neglect”...among other things. Caging the dog and not providing adequate shelter and protection from the elements would by most community standards be considered neglect. I hope that those with a compassionate heart for animals (not animal rights) would make their voices heard to the proper authorities.
And once again, I want to thank the current “crop” of commissioners who a couple of years ago entered into an agreement with a nearby shelter so that our county’s law enforcement officers who “have a heart” have a resource for our stray and abandon dogs.
Andi Elliott
Hamer