I'm referencing Bill Peterson's 8 July LTE entitled The Increasing Property Tax Problem in which he states that his (our) representatives fail to respond to his written inquires. Thank goodness! I thought it was just me that they refused to respond to...except for Rep. Furniss.
Mr. Furniss knows full well that I disagree with him more often than not and did not vote for his re-election yet nearly each time I reach out to him he responds much to his credit. The day after our May primaries he immediately contacted me in an effort to "build a bridge" which I truly appreciated. And yes, we can work on that "bridge."
I most recently made our reps aware of the University of Idaho and Boise State University supporting Black Lives Matter and encouraging students to support BLM efforts...despite the fact (do your research) that BLM has been co-opted by the Marxist Antifa. (Did you know that Antifa began during WWII under Hitler? That should give you a clue about their intentions.) A Boise professor in an email to his students of which I have a copy includes a list of how to evade the police while rioting. It's quite comprehensive and I will be glad to share it with anyone who wants to contact me.
But I digress. I can't even fathom an elected official not responding to a constituent's contact. How quickly they forget that they are OUR representatives and were elected by We the People. If a rep doesn't respond (and I realize they are busy) it's time to find a replacement and a few of our reps narrowly held their positions. Perhaps being more responsive might go a long way towards maintaining your elected post.
Andi Elliott
Hamer, Idaho