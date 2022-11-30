Election Remorse over property taxes

My letter to the editor concerns the property tax assessments for 2022. When I received our preliminary property evaluation statement early summer I went into shock. Now that I have received my bill I’m choked up and my wife and I wonder when will the increases stop and how we are going to pay.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.