My letter to the editor concerns the property tax assessments for 2022. When I received our preliminary property evaluation statement early summer I went into shock. Now that I have received my bill I’m choked up and my wife and I wonder when will the increases stop and how we are going to pay.
For several years my friend and I have been to the Rigby city council meetings, Jefferson County commissioner meetings and have pleaded with our civic leaders to be concerned about the citizens they represent and to do something to reduce our property tax burden. To a person it’s the same rehearsed statement every time “it’s not their fault and to inquire somewhere else because it’s another government entity that’s raising your taxes”.
I’ve emailed our elected representatives and they remain aloof refusing to acknowledge there is a problem. Do we EVER hear from them?
We are, like Y’all in the city of Rigby, getting squeezed by inflation and the price increases for goods and commodities. It seems to me good responsible government would try to do something to get tax burdens under control and (a) amend the tax burden because of the high inflation, food and fuel, clothing, utilities increases we face or (b) do something useful for us at the state level but they refuse to do so and let us down time and again.
Just lately we had an election cycle and we were all swamped by the politicians sending us mailings asking for a vote so they could be elected. Right now I have severe election remorse especially because what have they NOT done for us regarding this issue.
I also feel real estate companies jack up property selling prices because of out of state move in’s, is that greed? It’s a vicious circle.
The over 60+ crowd (me) who have “paid their dues” in so many different ways for years are getting a heavy load. The state of Idaho’s elected officials refuse to address the problem. Many received a 125k reduction but home assessments went up 116k so there was no relief. Is there a better way?
I call upon Rod Furniss and Van T. Burtenshaw to hold a public forum meeting and face the citizens and make realistic proposals they are willing to fight for at the state level to bring relief.
We need leadership and I hope the citizens of this community would support and attend such meeting.
Property tax is taxation without representation.
Did Y’all raise your hands for this? Are Y’all satisfied at how you’re getting squeezed and how’s it now turning out for you?????
Respectfully to my fellow citizens of Rigby and Jefferson County.
