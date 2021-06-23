Follow the Golden Rule
My name is Kelly Wilson, owner of Lovebird Green Grocer & Art Company, a small grocery and gift store opening this summer on Main Street in Ririe. Lovebird is a woman-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). I purchased my building to be a part of Ririe’s revitalization and to provide fresh food and in-season produce to the community. I own a small farm just outside of Ririe and will be working with my neighbors to sell our fresh local eggs, meat, produce, and art. Hence our store slogan, “Homegrown Food and Art.”
When I purchased my building, I was unable to use the gas fireplace, the sole source of heat in my building, because the Ririe Joint School District #252’s Ririe Elementary School Yard fence is erected just 2 inches from the heat venting for my fireplace. During the May 2021, school board meeting I asked the board to move back their fence to allow venting of my gas fireplace, the serious school safety issue that the heat venting poses to children playing in the schoolyard, the fire hazard to my building and its occupants, and I also informed the board that their fence is causing ongoing damage to my building. With only 10” clearance between the fence and my building I can’t have the damage assessed, remediate the damage, or perform regular maintenance of the building.
I asked the board to be a good neighbor and follow the Golden Rule. If the situation were reversed, what would the school board want me to do? The answer is, “the right thing” by law, ethics, and sound morals values. What was the school board’s answer? That I may take down the fence this summer at my cost (which I was quoted by Haddon Fence Company as $7,675), make repairs to my building as long as I put the fence back in the same place, and don’t ruin the school yard grass. The school board’s answer does not address the safety, access, or ongoing maintenance issue; not very neighborly in my mind.
I am asking the school board for the third time to move their fence, to act on the serious student safety issue and allow me reasonable access to repair and conduct maintenance on my building. The school board’s tactic of continual denials and dragging out the process has to stop. School will be back in session at the end of August. To best preserve students’ safety and access to the playground during the 2021-2022 school year, the board must act now and move the fence. To facilitate informed school board dialogue and to stop the delay tactics, I served the board with a Cease-and-Desist letter on June 14th , giving them until August 26, 2021, to move the fence. The Cease-and-Desist letter gives the board one final chance to do the right thing, be a good neighbor, and honor the Golden Rule before this matter becomes a legal action.
In closing, I am investing in this community. I ask that the Ririe Joint School Dist. #252 follow suit in investing in what’s best for the safety of students and in the interest of a good relationship with their business community neighbors. The Lovebird Green Grocer & Art Company hopes to serve the community of Ririe for years for come.
Sincerely,
Kelly Wilson, Owner, Lovebird Green Grocer & Art Co.