Letter to the Editor: George Marriott, a great man
On September 23, we lost one of the giants of our community. George F. Marriott was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a Korean War veteran who dearly loved this country. He believed in community service, served on the Rigby city council and countless other committees. He was an active VFW and Lions Club member. He was a humble, compassionate, and very thoughtful man.
I have known the Marriott family for more than 50 years. George and Joyce were close friends of my parents, and I was a classmate of their son. My dad and George were both members of the VFW and the Lions Club. George recounted how my dad brought him into the VFW and how he later brought dad into the Lions Club. They were both committed to this community.
When I returned to Rigby, we renewed our friendship when I joined Lions. He told me he would always remain a Lion and was committed to its motto, “We Serve” but would rarely attend meetings. I would call him and update him on our activities and an extend an invitation when I thought he might enjoy the event. In June, I with other Lions attended his 90th birthday celebration. It was such a great day. Less than a week later George sent me a letter thanking me for my attendance. I will never forget his kindness, generous spirit, his smile, and twinkling eyes.
In these trying times we should emulate George F. Marriott – to be kind, to bring people together and not divide us, and above all to serve each other. It is too easy to become preoccupied with our own lives. There is no greater joy than to serve your community.
I have no doubt George was welcomed into heaven by his loving wife Joyce, daughter Susan, my parent (Keith and Marge Scott) and countless other friends and family. I am truly blessed to have him as a friend.