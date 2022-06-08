I am writing to express my opposition to the proposed annexation and rezoning of the roughly 60-acre parcel located between Annis Highway and Rigby Lake Drive, along E 460 N. Currently zoned R-1 and under County jurisdiction, the parcel is being considered for annexation by the City of Rigby and for major re-zoning for high-density R-2, R-3 and commercial development.
I do not believe such action is in the best interest of the greater Rigby community nor the immediate neighborhood. There is already enough commercial development along Rigby Lake Drive and further development will profoundly and negatively impact the residential communities adjacent to the area. Further, the location of existing residential and commercial properties precludes the ability to widen roads to accommodate the considerable increase in traffic resulting from the contemplated development.
4 years ago, my wife and I visited Rigby as a potential retirement location. We looked at many other communities in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho and ultimately settled on a 1-acre parcel just below Rigby Lake as the ideal location for our retirement. A small, ‘bedroom community’ supported by a larger city (Idaho Falls/Rexburg) seemed ideal. We looked very carefully at zoning designations in the surrounding area to ensure ourselves that we would not find our new home swallowed by ‘commercial creep’ as developers sought to extend their interests and cities pursued higher tax revenues without regard to the impact on surrounding neighborhoods and the community as a whole. This was and is our significant concern as we experienced first-hand the effects of poorly planned and unrestrained growth in our prior location. We watched as a moderately sized foothill community of 35,000 people was consumed and destroyed by unrestrained and poorly planned development. Within 10 years, the population exploded to nearly 175,000 while developers and civic leaders argued that growth was inevitable and we needed to accept that.
Growth is not inevitable, nor is it necessarily harmful. Some growth can be highly beneficial to communities. However, what is often missing from the arguments for growth is any reasonable discussion of the type of growth or how we want to grow. Absent long-term and comprehensive planning, unrestrained and destructive growth will be the result of the relentless pursuit of financial opportunity by those that have no stake in the community.
In my opinion, the proposed annexation and re-zoning of this parcel is a perfect example of such folly, the continuation of which will have profound and irreversible consequences for our community for generations to come.
Jim Gerdes
Rigby, ID