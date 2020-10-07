Congratulations to the Jefferson County Commissioners, and the Idaho Transportation Department, District 6 in Rigby, Idaho for their cooperation by improving Highway 48 at 4000 East and 4100 East.
The project consisted of widening the roadway, new left turn lanes, pavement striping, and an improved irrigation system. It is good to see two government agencies working together to improve the roadway for better traffic safety, and traffic flow.
The numerous school busses that drive throughout that area will surely benefit from this project.
Sincerely,
Ed Turner