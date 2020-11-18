It appears Biden has won. One prominent Republican senator has predicted that the Republicans will probably never again win a presidential election. Future voters coming out of our public schools and universities seem to have accepted socialism as the new normal. Biden says he wants to unify the country. Trump still has a following of nearly half the voters. I doubt these voters can bend that far to the left without breaking.
There is a cloud hanging over Biden that needs to be addressed. While serving as vice president, his family became very wealthy from foreign sources. Information concerning Biden and his son has been censored by the press to protect him. He seems to feel threatened when this is brought up. Biden claims nothing was done wrong. If so, he should be anxious to prove it through an investigation. The House impeached Trump for suggesting such.
I publicly thank Trump for his years of service and consider him one of our great presidents. He was positive and made me feel proud to be an American. Biden seems boring and pessimistic and dwells on what is wrong with our country. I feel Trump should continue to contest the results of the election even though it probably will not make a difference. I hope Trump will keep having rallies and will run again in four years.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton, ID