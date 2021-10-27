I am highly allergic to dogs and cats. Their smell, dander and hair. Yet almost everywhere I go, to houses or stores, I am met by barking dogs that jump on and lick me and leave their hair on me. I think the government should mandate that no pets are allowed in homes, stores or other public places and their owners should treat their children at least as well as they do their pets.
Now I am sure that statement has offended most of those that read it but I am equally offended by the mask and vaccination mandates that are being pushed by our government while squelching evidence of the vaccines ineffectiveness requiring more boosters and the adverse effects and even deaths that are being reported from the vaccines.
If Governor Little, Scott Bedke and the Senate leadership in Idaho would listen to their constituents instead of their big pharma donors, Idaho would pass laws to protect our citizens against unconstitutional mask and vaccine mandates, closures, firings etc. Our states economy would thrive and our suicide, depression and anxiety rates would go back down.
To follow the science, we need to know the science. Right now news, government and all media just drives the fear and hides all negativity behind the deaths and damage being done because of the vaccines and our reaction to covid. Statistically, less than 4% of the U.S. Population has ever tested positive for Covid.