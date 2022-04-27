You really can’t make this stuff up. The real question is how can our County Commissioners continue to remain in office. Consider the following:
1. This is not a new rodeo for this crew. They knew full well that they were in violation of “Open Meeting Law” when giving the “boot” to Kevin Hathaway. He has been a pain in their side for a long time because he required that they follow their own ordinance laws. He would not compromise event when personally confronted by commissioners to “fudge” on the rules. Doing personal favors because of name or rank is not how Mr. Hathaway operates.
2. Commissioners, “How do we get rid of Mr. Hathaway”?
a. Dang, we can’t fire him because we have no basis. That means we have to give him another job, but he has to maintain the same pay and department level of responsibility or we are open to litigation.
b. Oops, we have not planned or budgeted for this position, but we will do it anyway. He will be a department unto himself that will report to the commissioners. No office planned for the new department director, no budget, no vehicle. All of these details will have to be worked out later.
c. How do we “spin” the new direction argument? Hathaway has worked for us for four years! Done everything he has been requested to do; tough question, just ignore the facts.
It is my opinion that the Commissioners have broken open meeting law in an attempt to discredit and force an employee to resign from employment with the county. This is evidenced by having no documented basis for relieving Mr. Hathaway from his duties as Planning and Zoning Administrator. Additionally, there is evidence of flawed planning for an administrator replacement, there is no line budget for the new department and there are no documented formal responsibilities for the newly formed position.
It is my sincerest hope that the commissioners will personally pay the State of Idaho for their violation of Open Meeting law, and that they will fully address this issue for all to see and understand in the next issue of this paper.
I am sure you will see in their reelection rhetoric their desire to improve the county while in fact their actions speak much louder than their words. Hathaway has been completely in line and has backed improved infrastructure. The Commissioners considered such planning as “grandiose plans”. When you see traffic jams on highway 48, school locations that are not coordinated with the county, thousands of individual wells and septic systems going into new subdivisions; thank your duly elected county commissioners.
You really can’t make this stuff up.
Tyrone Belnap
Roberts, ID