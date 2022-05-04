A lot of hay is being made, currently, over Representative Karey Hanks’ recent endorsement by the NRA. Some have suggested that my stance toward our 2nd amendment is somehow weakened by that.
My response is, why would that be the case?
I congratulate her. She has worked hard for 2nd amendment issues, and she deserves it. I am not entirely sure how the NRA selects whom they endorse, but I assume our responses would be identical.
This is one area where Karey and I agree 100%!
Our right to bear arms WILL NOT BE INFRINGED!
In addition, I enjoy the highest NRA rating given to “non-incumbents!”
I will fight to my last breath to protect our 2nd Amendment rights.
World events the past six months have reminded us AGAIN, why we hold these rights so dear.
Jerald Raymond
Menan, ID
