I don’t know Lori Farnsworth, but I do know she wrote a timely, good article commending our police.
In Feb. 2015, I wrote another letter to the editor about my friend, Dean Allgood. He served as Rigby City Police Chief during the early 1950s.
The letter said, “He put his life on the line to preserve our freedom, our nation and our way of life. We are faced today with the threat to our country. Thanks to the brave men and women today who are defending our country. They need our support – we need them! Also, thanks to our police who protect us 24/7 – we need them!”
I also, appreciate our Rigby city police and Jefferson County sheriffs for providing us security and peace of mind. They have a dangerous job and they do it well.
Thanks officers.
George Marriott
Rigby