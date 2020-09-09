I was pleasantly surprised that despite the restrictive nature of the Special Session of the legislature as defined by the governor, that the house did take up the issue of the governor’s overly used emergency powers which are defined in the state statute title 46, chapter 10. That stature specifically states that “no state of disaster emergency may continue for longer than thirty (30) days unless the governor finds that it should continue for another (30) days”. The governor has extended it for much longer than that by repeatedly re-proclaiming or extending the same emergency at least seven times now, on 3/13, 3/25, 4/22, 5/12, 6/11, 7/10, and 8/7. That is beyond the spirit of the statute, and so the statute provides that “The legislature by concurrent resolution may terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time”.
I applaud the House of Representatives in that it did take up the issue and it passed a concurrent resolution to terminate the emergency proclamation. I’m disappointed that the Senate did not take up the resolution to make it concurrent.
The Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg stated that “The major consideration is this resolution (the house resolution) goes beyond the authority of the special session, and therefore it’s unconstitutional. That’s the real issue here. To advance this resolution through the legislative process would be inappropriate, to say the least.” I believe that the President Pro-Tem was misguided in his statement.
The constitution clause only states “…no power to legislate…” To legislate means to make a law, alter a law, or repeal a law. A resolution is none of these. A resolution is a practice of expressing a consensus. In this case exercising a duty as specifically allowed in the statute.
Initiating a resolution can only be done while the legislature is in session. The senate actually proceeded to demonstrate this by producing its own resolution, Senate Resolution 101, which was passed. If the senate can produce its own resolution on a different matter all together, then how is it that the senate Pro-Tem can say that acting on the house resolution to produce a concurrent resolution is unconstitutional?
The senate should have taken up the house concurrent resolution and voted on it as such. If it wanted another resolution then it could do that as well. Should the concurrent resolution have passed and have been sent to the governor, as provided by statute, then the current emergency proclamation would have been terminated.
The response would be very telling of the Governor’s attitude, and respect for his constituents. Just the fact that the House initiated the resolution means that it is responding to its constituency, which is exactly what it should do.
Steven Frickey
Rigby