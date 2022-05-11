Dear Editor,
My husband and I are both retired Navy. We served our great country with pride! We fought for America's freedom then, and we won't stop now!
We moved to Idaho a few years ago so we could FINALLY be closer to our family. We finally moved into our beautiful home in 2019. I was able to host my first family Thanksgiving, EVER!
But this year? This year, we've just learned that the beautiful field in front of our home, the sight of the horses in the Fall and the flowing grain in the Summer, is proposed to turn into a construction madhouse to build a commercial lot of nearly 30 acres, with the rest of the 60 acre farm becoming townhouses and apartments. IF, THEY ARE ALLOWED TO REZONE IT! And they want to annex our area that's currently Jefferson county into Rigby city.
Our whole street was blindsided by this. We all believed that eventually the field would be sold and turned into another strip like our single family homes on 1 acre lots, or like the forested community behind us. In fact, it is still slotted as such with Jefferson County and Rigby City planning and zoning.
Now, I don't know all the schematics, but why was it sold (a year ago) as R-1 (single family homes on 1 acre lots) and NOW they're trying a package deal to annex us into the City of Rigby AND change R-1 land into Commercial, townhouses and apartments? Hmm. Money? Taxes? Water? Wait, what!? Water?
Oh, did I forget to tell you where I live? I live on E 460 N? Are you not familiar with that address? Our cross street is Rigby Lake Drive. You know the one. The main road to what's now called Jefferson County Lake. Also the road Rigby uses to access Squealers and the RV park, S. Point and the medical complex at 711 Rigby Lk Dr.
Somewhere in this mess The Lake was promised city water!
So what's the big deal? We need more homes!
Sure we do, but turning our single lane country road into a four lanes will be required. We'll need four lane roads all through this area to accommodate the influx of commercial vehicles for deliveries and construction, and the increased population. That starts from all the on and off ramps, through the traffic circle all the way to The Lake, down E 460 N and down Annis back to the traffic circle at a minimum! Instead of taking 5 minutes to Broulim's, it could take 30 minutes just with traffic and stop lights.
Then there's years worth of construction. Noise and light pollution will be our new norm. We'll have unsafe roads for our littles and pets. And a lot more difficulties with emergency services.
Currently the area is zoned R1, so 60 acres, 60 homes, estimating 6 people per family = 360 residents. If they change the purposed residential area from R1, then over 28 acres, would turn into R2 and R3 zones, housing roughly 4500 residents. PLUS employees, shoppers, and delivery drivers for the commercial lot. We just can't handle that kind of influx. That would double the population of Rigby. (Which is currently 4511, as of 2021). And that's just the beginning of the problems with this plan! Let's keep this R-1 land!
What can you do?
Come to the public hearing on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7 pm in the Jefferson County School District Office located at 290 North 3800 East in Rigby and voice your concerns.
Thank you,
Cynthia M. Nipper
Rigby, ID