Madison County District 34 State of Idaho representatives Britt Raybould and Jon Weber submitted a wonderful letter to The Jefferson Star. It was published on Feb. 15. In their letter about school choice, they stated, “The push to use your tax dollars for private education rewards the Treasure Valley with its 43 private schools. In the process it punishes the public schools.” They go on to support these statements with information about our tax dollars being removed from public schools if they become available for private schools. The shift of public funds from public schools to private schools will cause our public schools to suffer immensely.

I live in Clark County, one of the smallest school districts in Idaho. Like any public school, our school district gets limited public funding. As it is, most public schools must issue bonds or levies to help ensure that school districts can provide high-quality education. (I support school levies – vote FOR the Clark County School District 161 replacement levy on March 14.) If Senate Bill 1038 passes, public school money will be shifted to private schools, and our public schools, especially rural schools, will suffer immensely – some to the point of closing. This outcome would be devastating to our community and to the children living in our community.

