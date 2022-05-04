Rigby as a community needs to slow down and consider every development decision carefully. If planning is not taken seriously and building is allowed to continue at the current pace, our precious community will lose its charm and heritage.
The influx of students in a short amount of time is burdening our school system. Our roads, water and wastewater systems are being taxed to the limit.
On May 12th, there is a proposal coming before planning and zoning that concerns the area between Annis Highway and Rigby Lake Dr does not fit the plan that has been in place in the county for decades on the County and City Comprehensive Maps. The 60 acres of land is south of 460 N and is currently zoned R1 (single family residences). A developer has purchased the parcels and is asking for major zoning changes. They are proposing roughly 29 acres of commercial development, 23 acres of high density apartments, and 6 acres of duplexes. People invested in this area with the knowledge that this property was designated for single family residences.
Let me address the commercial portion first. This is not a good location for commercial buildings. This area is residential and includes six subdivisions of custom homes to the immediate north. The north side of 460 North consists of individual homes on one acre parcels and the plan provides no provision for any buffer or separation between the commercial development and these homes. Rigby Lake Drive and the round-about are already taxed with the amount of residential and recreational traffic that uses them daily and adding more commercial traffic to the area would be a nightmare. There are two very narrow bridges that would need to be widened and Rigby Lake Drive is a dead-end road that ends at Jefferson County Lake. There are no good alternatives for the road expansion that would be necessary to handle the amount of residential and commercial traffic that would come with the proposal. The list of possibilities that the City or Rigby allows on commercial property is endless and once the land is given this designation the residents have no protection.
The developer bought R1 ground, at R1 prices and should develop it accordingly. There are commercial parcels available that have better access and have less impact if they want to do a commercial development.
Next I will address the high density portion. If the property were to be developed as currently zoned, it would be a place for approximately 60 residences. In the proposal, we are looking at approximately 24 residences in the duplex portion and about 300 apartments. This is based on the number of apartment buildings/duplexes that are currently being built per acre in the town of Rigby. For the schools this is 60 families vs. 324 families. For the roads this consists of 120 vehicles vs. 650 vehicles at an average of two vehicles per family. The infrastructure needs based on these two scenarios vary drastically. The high density option is much more costly for maintenance, and requires widening and brings traffic volume problems.
SAFETY
The citizens use this area heavily, especially in the summer months because of the lake. It is very common to see families, parents or children riding bikes or walking along Rigby Lake Drive with their recreation equipment. Additional traffic and especially commercial traffic would add significant safety concerns. The amount of foot traffic would also substantially increase by adding the high density portion of this development.
Emergency services are already strained and in Rigby response times will become longer because Rigby’s building is moving at such an alarming rate.
Please realize that growth is inevitable, but as citizens we need to demand that our city leaders stand for SMART growth and protect homeowners by honoring existing zoning.
Marie McLean, Rigby