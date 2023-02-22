I'm writing today in hopes of reaching the marginal mind regarding the upcoming School Bond. In reaching these folks I hope to bring some perspective on the issue. There are residents on both sides with arguments for their cause. There are fence sitters that don't believe in voting. There are homeschooling families that are paying for the public school yet get no benefit. There are retirees that have property taxes that have gone up immensely and are committed to pay as Jefferson County residents. The folks I am hoping to reach are the ones who are still unsure of either voting or whether they should vote for or against the bond.

As with everything related to government it starts out small and grows into an unmanageable beast with little benefit for the individuals under its control. Over the past few years there have been many people move into the area and the county claims to be struggling to keep up with growth. In March of 2022, the Jefferson County School District 251 ran an 80 million dollar bond vote. That bond failed. Again in March of 2023 we will take the vote again to decide whether 75 million dollars is a commitment the county residents want to burden.

