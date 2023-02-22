I'm writing today in hopes of reaching the marginal mind regarding the upcoming School Bond. In reaching these folks I hope to bring some perspective on the issue. There are residents on both sides with arguments for their cause. There are fence sitters that don't believe in voting. There are homeschooling families that are paying for the public school yet get no benefit. There are retirees that have property taxes that have gone up immensely and are committed to pay as Jefferson County residents. The folks I am hoping to reach are the ones who are still unsure of either voting or whether they should vote for or against the bond.
As with everything related to government it starts out small and grows into an unmanageable beast with little benefit for the individuals under its control. Over the past few years there have been many people move into the area and the county claims to be struggling to keep up with growth. In March of 2022, the Jefferson County School District 251 ran an 80 million dollar bond vote. That bond failed. Again in March of 2023 we will take the vote again to decide whether 75 million dollars is a commitment the county residents want to burden.
School district representatives have broken down 75 million dollars into 63 million dollars for a new middle school, 7 million dollars to add space at Farnsworth Middle School and 5 million dollars for the Rigby Middle School to become a career technical education center. The new middle school design is based off Black Canyon Middle School in Idaho Falls. The issue of Roberts' school to have a new gym comes in at 5 million dollars and has it's own line item on the ballot. Roberts gymnasium was promised years ago but has not been approved. They have an actual need in Roberts, whether the cost is accurate remains to be seen.
The district officials state that the taxes are already being paid to fund this project. They just need approval to keep the taxes the same and move forward with the project. There is no mention of the over one million dollars in emergency funding they have already taken from the county to cover expenses for this school year and no mention of the operating costs of these buildings once the projects are completed. There is an argument as to whether the need is absolute for the new middle school. Among the arguments is whether or not the 63 million dollar price tag is absolutely necessary. Unfortunately due to inflation and other out of control expenses for families the district needs to rethink the design of the building and bring down the costs at the very least.
I want my kids to have a great education. Unfortunately, Jefferson School District isn't providing a good education. Recent student scores are below 48 percent for 3rd and 8th grade. Why would I want to pay 75 million dollars to fund a system with a 48 percent positive return? Why would anyone else for that matter? Couple this massive expenditure with sexual and woke ideological curriculum at schools and you may understand why many people are stepping back and rethinking what is happening in public schools and whether or not to take on this massive tax burden. I urge all residents to vote No on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023.
