Thank you, Mr. Howard
Dear Editor,
First some history. I grew up in Rigby and became indoctrinated with reading “The Star,” due to my mother anxiously awaiting her newspaper each week, then devouring it page by page. I had to wait my turn, and was then able to devour the Star on my own.
I have not lived in Rigby since my graduation from RHS in 1963. However, I still say it is my home and try to visit when I can.
My mother now lives with my sister in Vancouver Washington, and yes, at age 98 still subscribes to her Star, reading it from front to back the day it arrives. Whenever I visit, I make a point of again devouring the Star.
Now, my actual reason for writing. From time to time I have had the opportunity to read the musings of Mr. Daris Howard. The most recent being the story about the girl, the harp, and the green paint. What great story. I felt myself sitting right beside Daris up against the wall, not to intrude with the harpist’ show and performance, I have read other writings of Mr. Howards and have enjoyed each one. Daris, don’t stop writing, as I have my mother mail your stories to me.
Sincerely Clair R. Palmer
Lehi, Utah