Thank you, police officers
With all the protests and disrespect shown to our police officers, I wondered what I could do to let our local police know how much I need them, depend on then, and appreciate all they do for me and my family. So I decided to put this letter in the paper to publicly thank them for their service to our community. I have great peace of mind knowing if I am ever in an accident or feel threatened by someone, there will be a police officer there to assist and protect me.
You are brave, caring and vital in keeping order and civility in our community. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.
Lori Farnsworth
Rigby