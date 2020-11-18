Thanks Jefferson Star manager Earlene Poole, reporter Samantha Vanderwalker, writer Tiffany Zweifel and anyone I may have missed, for the excellent additional insert in The Jefferson Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
No doubt much time and effort was required to produce such a great memorial to heroes of WWII, who have always been heroes to me. Had they not won the war, we would not have the free country that we live in. I was a teenager in the 1940s, so I knew many of those veterans, and remember the days when the families of some were notified of their loss.
My Uncle Harry Anderson was the railroad depot agent in Roberts and telegrams were sent notifying some families of their loved ones lost. I remember going with my Uncle Harry to notify Charles Lapacek of the loss of his son Adrian. The second of his sons. Bill was his first son lost in action. I realize many who served are not in the memorial, we honor them also.
May I mention a few that I think of who I knew quite well: Lloyd and Udell Toomer, Boyd Williams, Robert and Keith Madsen, Cliff and his wife Rhea Smith, Dean Algood, Wayne Nanny, Harold Rogers, Don Morgan, Vail Van Leuven, Lloyd Gneiting, Bob Shippen, Dee Summers, Sam Earle and Marjorie Ellsworth.
Thanks also for the articles on Byron Dalley Mason, Myron Williams, Boomer, Linden Garner, the VFW and the American Legion, VFW Commander Roy Gibson and American Legion Commander Ron Derrick as well as Lester Reiss VFW Commander from Mud Lake - Great leaders.
If you didn't read every word of the insert, I recommend you get the addition and read it. Those heroes sacrificed years and some, the ultimate of their lives.
Those who want to destroy our way of life in the land we love should read this memorial and remember those who sacrificed for us and them.
George Marriott
Rigby