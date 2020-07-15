Recently, civic and societal leaders joined with mayors, politicians, NAACP and others in expressing outrage over George Floyd's death. While all lives matter, this was poorly timed as it empowered protesters to move beyond the right of free speech and protests to riots, murder, looting, vandalism and outright anarchy.
While Floyd, a multi-convicted felon was made a hero, all policemen were crucified without benefit of a trial. We have inalienable rights, given by God (not man), of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. In past months our elected officials have trampled on those rights along with the right to assembly and freedom of religion by dictatorially giving in to the fear of the controlusvirus. When the virus first hit there were 3 symptoms. This didn't give kingmen enough control so there are now 11 symptoms which allows counting almost everything as related to the virus.
The thing to fear most is fear itself. When government restricts our right to assembly and participate freely in religious worship, to work and pursue enrichment an happiness, they have overreached their legal authority.
The controlusvirus uses fear to control what we do, have and enjoy! Most shootings have been done in gun free zones or heavily gun controlled areas and most covid cases have been discovered in the most controlled and restricted cities and states. Government has destroyed the family, now they advocate physical distancing but call it social distancing to tear apart our society.
Will we shut down every time a new flu or virus comes around? I choose life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and freedom of religion. Live free or die!
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby