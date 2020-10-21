When Hitler took over Germany, he controlled the schools with propaganda, organized the youth to right perceived wrongs, created shortages, closed churches and controlled citizens comings and goings. He proclaimed Germans as the superior race. None of that was right but it sounds very familiar with what is happening today with BLM and the far left.
The stated purpose of BLM organizational papers is to make black the superior race, destroy the constitution, America and rewrite history, by force if necessary and we see white supporting this agenda as members of ANTIFA or misguided youths.
Terrorist: Anyone that uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
This clearly fits anyone that shouts racist epithets at policemen or anyone disagreeing with them or incites or participates in a riot, looting and destruction of property. The intimidation portion also extends to governors, mayors, and other public officials that use threats, fines and lock downs to intimidate citizens into compliance, churches and businesses to close and livelihoods and freedoms to be lost in an effort to achieve political aims.
May God bless America with continuation of our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby