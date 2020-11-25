WWII veteran, Mayor Keith Scott (deceased) had a large impact on the city of Rigby and Jefferson County. He served in the Army, specifically under General George Patton in "The Battle of the Bulge" in Europe, 1945. Many lives were lost in this battle.
After discharge from the Army, Keith was involved in several businesses in Rigby including the present Scotty's True Value. Scott was the mayor of Rigby for a total of 12 years, and was instrumental in the expansion of the city library and the Jefferson County Museum. His wife Marge Winchester Scott (deceased) provided much input in the operation of the museum.
Keith was an active member of VFW Post 1004 including as Post Commander. He also served as State VFW Commander from 1966-1967. Because of WWII veterans like Scott, we can enjoy Thanksgiving as a free people.
George Marriott
Rigby