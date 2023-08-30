Have you recently read the Idaho Republican Platform? There is a reason that if you want to be elected in most counties in Idaho you must have a “R” behind your name. There is evidence that we in eastern Idaho adhere to the principles of the Idaho Republican Platform. So what are these principles we hold dear as Idaho Republicans, let me list a few directly from the Idaho Republican Platform.
“We believe the strength of our nation lies with our faith and reliance on God...” “We believe the US constitution is the greatest and most inspired document to
govern a nation...”
“We believe in equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for all,
regardless of race, creed, sex, age or disability.”
“We believe human life begins at conception...”
“We believe free enterprise and encouraging individual initiative have brought
this Nation opportunity, economic growth and prosperity.”
“We believe government must practice fiscal responsibility,...”
“We believe that our Founding Fathers gave us a government that is a servant
of the people, not our master.”
“We believe the most effective, responsible, responsive government is
government closest to the people,...”
“We believe Idahoans must protect the principles and values that have made us
strong.
“We believe the protection of individual rights is upheld when personal
responsibility for behavior is exercised.
“We believe the Republican Party is the best vehicle for translating these ideals
into positive and successful principles of government.”
Please take the time to read the Idaho Republican Platform. It describes the basic
values and principles we as Idaho Republicans support. Do your legislative representatives vote according to these important principles? It’s time to be informed and hold them accountable to protect our values, our rights, our freedoms, our state. WE ARE REPUBLICAN for a reason.
