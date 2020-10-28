I have lived in Rigby and Jefferson County my entire life, and have loved the small town life.
I have had chances to move to different states, some far from here, but my wife and I never have.
The last few years I have noticed a big change to my small town life. I keep hearing about the hundreds of new homes that are going to be built in the near future, and a lot have already been built. It greatly concerns me.
The city council and county commissioners seem to think it's great! Have you tried to get on Highway 48 lately east of town? Have you tried to find a camping spot above Kelly Canyon, Rigby Lake, or any of the local spots? Good luck.
Try to get a doctors appointment when you need it, or get your car worked on. Look at the license plates in parking lots or at Rigby Lake. 1J plates are greatly outnumbered. How many more school bonds, and tax increases are coming? I would be happy with a nice family restaurant, and a department store.
We have too many people for Rigby, and Jefferson County to handle now! When is enough - enough?
Also, do the right thing and get Larry Wilson's name on the High School Football field scoreboard!!
Kirk Johnson
Rigby