Our high school quarterback, Rand, picked himself up off of the ground and yelled at us linemen. “Can’t you guys do your job and keep them out? I’ve already been sacked twice!”
“That’s why they call him a quarterback,” Lenny whispered to me. “He’s only got a quarter of a brain. He doesn’t know where the blame lies.”
I didn’t have a chance to respond because at that moment, Coach Smith, our line coach, called a time-out. As we ran over and formed a huddle at the sideline, he grabbed Rand by the face mask.
“Who the &#% do you think you are?” he hollered. “I heard you yelling at my linemen, and it wasn’t their fault. I timed how long they kept the defense out, and it was more than 15 seconds. That’s more than two to three times as long as you should need. What were you doing back in that pocket, taking a nap?”
Rand was obviously angry at the rebuke. Coach Smith usually only yelled at us linemen, and the back coach dealt with the backs.
“No,” Rand countered. “But no one was open.”
“You take that up with the receivers,” Coach said. “If you have a problem with my linemen, you talk to me. But if you yell at them again, you’ll wish you hadn’t.”
As we ran back onto the field, Rand was mumbling. “Who does he think he is? He’s not the back coach, and he can’t tell me what to do.”
We soon made a first down, and, as if to test Coach Smith, Rand called a pass on the next play. We again kept out the defense for almost 15 seconds before Rand finally grounded the ball just as he was being smashed into the turf. As he climbed to his feet, he looked at Coach Smith as if daring him to do anything and then he yelled at us again.
Coach Smith immediately called me over. “Howard, tell the others that on the next play you all are to move aside and let the other team plow that arrogant &#% into the dirt.”
I gasped. “But Coach, we’ve never done anything like that before.”
“He’s got a lesson to learn. You let them through, or I’ll put someone in who will. And you keep doing it until I tell you otherwise.”
I nodded and hurried back to the huddle. I told the other linemen what he said. They turned to look at him in disbelief, and he nodded his assurance. So on the next play, we did what went totally against our natures. We moved aside and let the opposing team nearly dig a grave with our quarterback.
The crowd gasped. Rand stayed down, and a referee time-out was called. The back coach called us over. “What the &#% do you think you’re doing?” he yelled.
Coach Smith answered for us. “Until that worthless fool realizes what a great job they are doing protecting him, and he apologizes, my linemen will continue to let him defend himself.”
Rand came off of the field, and a replacement came on. After a couple of plays, we had another first down, and Rand came back in. The first thing he did was berate us for what had happened.
“My coach told me what Coach Smith said, but if you think I’m going to apologize, you can forget it. You better do your job, or you’re the ones who will be hurtin’.”
“It ain’t hurtin’ us,” Lenny said with a grin as we turned and saw Coach Smith angrily signal for us to let the other team through again. When the ball was snapped, and we moved aside, Rand turned to run but was quickly buried by the defense. This time the back coach called a timeout. He pulled everyone together.
“Rand,” he said, “I do believe you owe your teammates an apology. You take care of it and quit yelling at them, or I will replace you for the rest of the game.”
Rand mumbled an apology, to which Coach Smith said, “I can’t hear you.” After a couple more tries, Coach Smith felt it was sufficient.
As we went back in, Lenny said, “I’m glad Rand finally apologized. I was beginning to fear we’d be planning his funeral.”