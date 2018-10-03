I was a sophomore in high school, and it was the first day of the school year. There was a new boy, Skip, who was in my athletic training class. He was big, muscular, and showed a lot of athletic ability. But I had never seen anyone that seemed so timid. In fact, it was more than timidity; he was just plain strange.
We started out the class by lifting weights. Skip watched the weight room door nervously. If it ever started to open, he would dash around behind the weight machine and peer cautiously out from behind it. Once the person who had opened the door had entered the room, he would slowly come out and go back to lifting weights.
The first time seemed like a coincidence, but after this had happened a few times, everyone realized it wasn’t. Finally, after a half dozen episodes of this, curiosity got the better of Lenny, and he walked over to Skip.
“Hey, you new here or what?” Lenny asked.
Skip nodded. “Just moved here yesterday from the East Coast.”
The rest of us gathered around. “Are you feeling all right?” Lenny asked.
Skip looked at us and shrugged. “Sure. Why wouldn’t I be?”
Just then Coach stepped into the room, and Skip darted around behind the weight machine. “Hey, is this a speech class?” Coach bellowed. “I thought I sent you in here to lift weights. Well, if you aren’t going to do that, you can all head out to the track and run a mile.” Everyone groaned. “And if I catch anybody walking,” Coach continued, “it will be two miles tomorrow.”
Coach turned and headed back to his office, and Skip came out from behind the weight machine. “You don’t have to be scared of Coach,” Lenny said to him. “He’s got a big bark, but he’s okay.”
“What makes you think I’m scared of him?” Skip asked.
We all just looked at each other, and Lenny shrugged. We made our way through the gym, heading on our way out to the track. As we reached the outside door, Skip paused. He warily looked out as the rest of us continued to the track. Suddenly, Skip took off out the door, running full speed past us. When he reached the track, he threw himself under the bleachers.
Lenny leaned over to me and whispered. “I don’t know about you, but this guy is freaking me out.”
When the rest of us reached the track, we started jogging. As we passed the bleachers where Skip was, he nervously joined us, trying to keep right in the middle of the main group. As we finished our mile, he quickly hid under the bleachers again. Lenny couldn’t stand it anymore.
“What are you doing?” he yelled at Skip.
“Hiding from the Indians,” Skip said.
“What Indians?” Lenny asked.
“You know, the ones that will attack and . . . ” Suddenly Skip paused. He slowly came out from his hiding place and looked at us. “Aren’t you guys scared?”
“Scared of what?” Lenny asked.
“Well, I’ve seen Western movies where Indians came and attacked and . . . ” He stopped again. “Do Indians not do that anymore?”
“I don’t know,” Lenny said. “Let’s ask David. He’s an Indian.” Lenny then turned to David Bearclaw. “David, do you plan to attack us?”
David laughed. “Only if you steal my brownie from my lunch tray again like you did today.”
Skip smiled an embarrassed smile. “I guess the real danger is only in being afraid of what we don’t understand.”