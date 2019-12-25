I don't get much chance to play Santa, but I like to when I can. And I never do it for pay because that takes away from the reason I do it. Each time I get the chance to brighten the lives of children, I always feel it is I who come away better for the experience.
This year, I was Santa for a big group of children. The director sent me instructions on when to come in. At the right time, I jingled the bells in my hand and made my way into the hall. As I stood waving, before going to take my place, a young girl, about three years old, came over and hugged my knees.
I knelt down and talked to her. I asked her if she was going to come up and visit with me. In wide-eyed wonder, she nodded. As she and I were talking, a little boy on the first row saw me. He put down what he was playing with and came running with arms spread wide. He threw his arms around my neck and hugged me for quite some time before his mother called to him. When he pulled away, I also asked him if he was going to come up and see me. He nodded vehemently.
Once I was settled in the chair that was prepared for me, the children flocked to get in line. With the children in the group and all of their siblings, there were probably more than fifty of them.
One of the first to come to me was a little girl who was around seven. She stopped in front of me and looked right into my eyes.
"Are you the real Santa?" she asked.
I love to help children believe in the magic of Christmas, and I laughed a deep Santa chuckle. "Of course I am."
"Then am I naughty, or am I nice?" she said in a somewhat defiant tone.
I considered the type of child that would ask such a question and used that logic to answer. "You," I replied, "are a bit mischievous. But you are still a good girl."
I must have nailed it. Her face showed her amazement. "You are the real Santa!"
She then leaned up close and told me that for Christmas, she really wanted an American Girl doll. I talked to her briefly about American Girl movies, and she left with a candy cane.
One little girl asked me for a robot cat.
"Do you have a dog to terrorize with it?" She said no, so I said, "Then what fun is a robot cat?"
Her parents laughed. I told them that when I was in New York, there was a place that trained cats to be like watchdogs. They called them attack cats. But the problem was, the cats could not quickly distinguish their owners, and the cats often attacked their owners.
Near the end of the line came the boy who had hugged me. When it was his turn, I pulled him onto my lap.
"What would you like for Christmas?" I asked.
Though he was plenty old to speak, he said nothing. Instead, he threw his arms around my neck and hugged me tightly for some time. I hugged him back and felt there was more to his hug than just a child's love for the magic of Christmas. When he finally let go, and I looked into his face, he was smiling a happy smile.
"Is there anything else you want?" I asked.
He shook his head, so I grabbed a pretty blue candy cane. "I'm sure you could use this."
He gave me another big hug, smiled, took the candy cane, and headed on his way.
His mother said, "I'm sorry he hugged you so tightly and for so long."
I smiled. "It's okay. Even Santa needs hugs now and then."
"He lost his father some time ago," she said, "and he hasn't spoken a word since then. He also has hardly let anyone touch him. Maybe in Santa he feels a little of the love of his father."
After she left, I pondered what she said. Maybe there was a bigger reason I enjoyed playing the part of Santa. At this time of year when we celebrate the birth of He who loved children most, perhaps playing Santa helps me experience a portion of that love He has for them.