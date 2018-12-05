We youth leaders in our community had just finished going through the straw maze and were waiting for some of the youth to make multiple forays through when the conversation turned to the jobs the teenagers had been able to find. As we talked about this subject, Susan told us about a unique job her son, Jace, had had.
He had come bursting into the house one day, filled with excitement. “Mom, guess what? I have a job!”
Jace was young enough that Susan had her concerns. “And just what is this job?” she asked.
“You know how Mrs. Owen raises lots of parrots?” Jace asked. Susan nodded, so Jace continued. “She has asked if I would like to help her train them to speak. It will only pay minimum, but it would be almost every night, and it would be steady work. Besides, she doesn’t live far away.”
Mrs. Owen was their neighbor and lived around the corner. She loved birds. Her whole garage was full of birds, many she had raised from eggs. She had just about every kind of parrot or parrot related bird a person could imagine or legally own. Susan could see why this job captured the imagination of her young son. But how does a person help teach a bird to speak?
“Just what would your job entail?” Susan asked.
Jace shrugged. “I don’t know exactly. I have never taught a bird to speak before. But I’m sure it can’t be that hard. I think that I will probably sit in the room with the birds and just say certain phrases over and over.”
“But why does she need you to do that?” Susan asked. “It would seem she could do that herself.”
Jace’s eyebrows knit together, and he shrugged. “I’d never thought of that. Maybe she’s just too busy.”
“She’s retired, Jace, and the birds are her life. I’m sure she’s not too busy.”
“Well,” Jace said slowly, as if thinking out loud. “I’ve heard that birds learn to speak in the voice of the person they hear. Maybe she has some male birds, and she doesn’t want them to speak like girls.”
Susan smiled at the thought. She was quite sure it didn’t matter if a bird spoke with a female voice or male voice, but she couldn’t think of any other reason.
Susan trusted her neighbor implicitly, so she didn’t see any reason Jace couldn’t take the job. However, Susan’s curiosity was such that she decided to join Jace when he went to his first night of work.
When they reached Mrs. Owen’s house, the old widow led them into her garage. Susan was given a chair so she could sit and watch. Mrs. Owen was carrying a bag in one hand, and she had Jace stand beside her.
Mrs. Owen turned to Jace. “Jace, say hello.”
Jace looked stunned and said nothing, so Mrs. Owen repeated the request. Jace said hello, and Mrs. Owen stuck a treat up to his lips, which he ate.
Mrs. Owen then turned to the bird. “Patty, say hello.”
The bird eyed both Jace and Mrs. Owen suspiciously. Mrs. Owen made the request again, but still, the bird said nothing. Once more Mrs. Owen turned to Jace.
“Jace, say hello.”
Jace said hello, and Mrs. Owen gave him a treat. She then turned to the bird and once more said, “Patty, say hello.”
Susan smiled, watching this for over an hour, and eventually, a few of the birds caught the hang of it, said hello, and received their own treat.
When Susan finished with the story, I said, “That has got to be one of the most interesting jobs I’ve ever heard of.”
Susan nodded. “The only downside was that, for Jace, the job was quite fattening.”