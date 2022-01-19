My friend Richard saw me and laughed. “Is this the new you?”
I tried to act innocent. “What do you mean?”
He laughed again. “Your eyebrows are missing, and so is most of your hair. And you’re redder than a lobster.”
I sighed as I thought about my new appearance. I always looked for chances to teach my children about community service, so when I heard there was a need for volunteers to help maintain the church furnace, I quickly signed up.
Our old church had a coal furnace. The coal had to be raked down over the auger that fed the fire, and all of the old clinkers had to be cleaned out of the furnace.
A few days before it was my turn to take over the furnace, I met Gary at the church. He was the current volunteer, and I wanted to go through the routine to make sure I knew where all of the switches were and learn any other details. It had been a long time since I’d removed clinkers from a furnace.
Clinkers are the debris left over from burning coal. They look like strangely shaped rocks. If a fire has been burning, they will still be white-hot. To clean out the clinkers, I had to reach into the furnace with a long metal rod which had a handle on one end and two pincers on the other. When the pincer end was over a clinker, I had to twist the handle end, closing the pincers and grasping the clinker. Then I’d pull the hot clinker out of the furnace and drop it into a metal bucket. When I was a boy, we had a coal-fired furnace, so I had done this many times.
Gary showed me the switches to shut down the auger and the blowers, which blow air through the furnace to make the fire hotter and put more heat into the building. When I first started on the clinkers, it took a little practice to grasp them properly. But I quickly had the hang of it and soon had the furnace clean. Then I restarted the auger and the blowers.
After I had done this by myself for a few days, I decided it was time to teach my six-year-old son. I hoped he would learn community service by following my example.
He was fascinated as we went down into the old furnace room. Everything was new and exciting to him. I told him our first job was to rake coal to the auger. I turned to grab a rake, and when I turned back, he was nowhere to be seen. When I called his name, he called back to me from the coal bin. We weren’t actually supposed to climb into the coal bin. We just reached over the short wall and pulled the coal down. By the time I got him out, both he and I were black from one end to the other with coal dust, and I knew my wife wouldn’t be happy.
Next came the clinkers. I shut off the switch to the coal auger and pulled the handle down to shut off the blowers. My son intently watched the whole process. Then I opened the furnace door and reached in to grab a clinker. As I did, I explained what I was doing.
“Once I reach this into the furnace,” I said, “I turn the handle to grab a clinker.”
When I said “turn the handle,” my son thought I was telling him to do something. But the only handle he could see was the one that turned on the blower fans. So, wanting to be helpful, he turned them on. When the air from the fans hit the inside of the furnace, a ball of fire shot toward me. Before I could move, the fire hit the coal dust all over me, taking off my eyebrows and most of my hair.
As my thoughts returned and Richard grinned, waiting for my reply, I managed a weak smile. “It’s the look that comes from teaching a child about service.”