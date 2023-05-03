I went to visit Jason, a neighbor, and when I pulled into his yard, I saw him loading a horse into a trailer. At least, he was trying to load the horse into the trailer. The horse was having none of it. Jason would circle the horse around and bring it up to the trailer’s gate at a slow lope, but just as the horse reached the trailer, it snorted and ran past the gate.

I watched Jason do it a few more times with no luck. I got out of my pickup and walked over to see if I could help. Jason was an expert horseman, and I wasn’t sure I could do anything more than he was doing, but maybe I could help head the horse from going past the trailer.

