Buster was part of a litter of pups born at our house. We told the children they could have only one dog. They chose Buster, and we gave the other puppies and the mother away to good homes.

I’ve shared stories about Buster before. He wanted to join the family of a cat with new kittens, but the mother cat would have none of it and drove him away. But one wintry night, when the mother cat couldn’t keep her kittens warm, the kittens found their way to Buster and snuggled inside his deep furry coat. The mother cat then adopted Buster as part of her family. It was funny to see her licking him clean, along with all the kittens. When Buster didn’t like it and tried to pull away, the mother cat would slap him with her paw. He would then allow her to lick him, even though he was about five times her size.

