Andrew lay in the hospital bed trying to remember what had happened. Gradually it started to come back to him. His unit had come under heavy German bombardment as they fought their way east of Paris. Everyone had rushed for cover. The American forces had responded with a bombardment of their own.
The Germans had started to fall back but were still putting up stiff resistance. Then Andrew remembered hearing the whistling of incoming shells. He had thrown himself to the ground, and after that he could remember no more.
As he looked around, Andrew could tell he was in an army hospital. Suddenly he became aware of tremendous pain in his right arm. He winced and glanced toward it. The sight hurled him into a sudden and intense shock; where his arm was supposed to be, the sheet lay limp against the bed.
As he lay there gasping at the shock, someone spoke to him.
“It’s about time you awoke. How are you feeling?”
Andrew could only exclaim between gasps, “My arm!”
The doctor nodded. “There was nothing much we could do. There was basically nothing left of it when you arrived. It was all we could do to save your life.”
Another voice, a woman’s, joined the doctor’s. “You are fortunate, young man. Doctor Jacobson is the best. If you had ended up at a different medical unit, you likely wouldn’t be alive.”
“Thanks for the compliment, Mary,” Doctor Jacobson said, “but there are many capable doctors.”
Andrew, still suffering from the shock of losing his arm, wished to be left alone, and Doctor Jacobson seemed to understand. He excused himself, and the nurse followed his cue.
Andrew lay there alone, lost in his thoughts. Back in Kansas, before he was drafted, his life had revolved around music. He had won many piano competitions and had planned to make that his career. Now that dream was gone.
Andrew’s father had been so proud of his son’s piano ability. Having lost his left arm during World War I, Andrew’s father said he enjoyed watching Andrew do something he himself couldn’t do.
Andrew had watched his father struggle to do the simple things others took for granted. But his father never complained and worked hard to provide for his family.
After a while, Doctor Jacobson returned. “How are you feeling?” he asked.
“Okay,” Andrew said.
“I have the strangest déja vu feeling when I look at you,” Doctor Jacobson said.
“Why’s that?” Andrew asked.
“Many years ago I fought in World War I. I was wounded and lay dying when my good friend came to my rescue. He saved my life but was wounded himself in the process. It was because of him that I decided to become a doctor. The crazy thing is, you look just like him, and he lost his arm, too.”
Andrew felt a strange feeling come over him. “What was his name?” he asked.
“John Fredrickson,” the doctor answered.
Andrew gasped at hearing his father’s name. “Where was he from?”
“Kansas,” Doctor Jacobson said.
The doctor who saved Andrew’s life had himself been saved by Andrew’s father. That was when Andrew remembered something his father always said: “A coincidence is nothing but a miracle in disguise.”