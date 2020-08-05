My dad and my brothers always told me that our old horse, Annie, was likely the smartest horse in the world. My brothers even joked that she might be more intelligent than some people. But it wasn’t until the first time my dad sent me on Annie to cut a cow from the herd that I began to understand what they were talking about.
My dad had been a cowboy in his early years, winning many awards as a bronc rider. He had also done some horse racing. He was almost thirty-three years old when he married, and he decided he should make some changes. He determined that rodeo was not the life for a family man, nor the direction he wanted for his sons, so he gave it up. He only kept a couple of his best horses and sold the rest. By the time I came into the picture, Annie was the only horse left.
“She is not only smart,” my dad said, “but she is quick at figuring out what needs to be done.”
On one particular day, one of our cows, Crook Nose, escaped from the barn without being milked. Dad had tried to stop her by shutting the gate, but old Crook Nose slammed into it, smashing Dad against the wall.
Dad was bruised and furious. He set me astride old Annie. “Go get the runaway bucket of hamburger before I turn her into stew meat.”
“But Dad,” I said, “I’ve never cut a cow from the herd before.”
“Don’t worry about that,” Dad said. “It’s not your job to cut the cow away from the others; it’s Annie’s. All you have to do is show her which cow it is. Then let her have her lead and hang on for dear life.”
I definitely knew I could show her which cow it was. I was only seven years old, but I had started riding with my dad when I was three and was riding alone by the time I was five.
Annie and I galloped to the pasture, and when I saw the right cow, I turned Annie toward her. I could tell when Annie got her sights fixed on Crook Nose because she started chasing without me having to direct her.
But I didn’t follow my dad’s instructions as I should have. Oh, I did give Annie her rein, and I thought I was holding on well. But at one point, when we were chasing the cow at full speed through an area of sagebrush, the cow turned left around a low bush, and Annie followed. I didn’t. I flew off of Annie’s back, crashing to the ground.
Luckily, we had passed the lava rock and were on the edge of the grassy pasture. Also, the sagebrush was a young plant and was soft enough that it broke my fall.
By the time I had pulled myself together, Annie had dutifully chased the cow clear back to the barn. Once dad had the cow locked into a stall, he looked out, saw me walking back, and knew I would survive, so he went back to milking.
My brothers had seen the riderless horse bring the cow back to the barn and were waiting for me when I arrived.
They all laughed when one of them said, “See what we mean about Annie being smarter than some humans? She didn’t need you to tell her how to bring a cow back to the barn.”
I nodded. “I know. After all, I’ve seen each of you walking back before.”