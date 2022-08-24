Our neighbors’ dog, Rosie, didn’t like cats. In fact, she wasn’t too fond of many things. She had killed more than one batch of our kittens and at least a dozen of our chickens. She came snarling at us when we walked by, and I wasn’t sure she wouldn’t attack given a chance.
Our neighbors are good people and tried to keep their dog in. They installed an invisible fence, and that kept her home most of the time. But once in a while, there was something so fascinating that she would endure the shock to get out. Even if she didn’t get out, she barked a lot. Often every dog in the neighborhood joined the chorus for the two a.m. bark. Our two dogs weren’t immune from this devilish deed, and more than once, I got up and yelled at them to be quiet.
But one night, Rosie seemed to open the floodgates for a nightmarish bark fest. She went crazy with a bark I’d never heard before. Instead of a vicious “I’m going to kill you” kind of bark, it was an “I’m afraid for my life” one. My dogs joined in, seemingly calling out encouragement. Soon every light in the neighborhood clicked on as everyone shushed their dogs.
I soon had mine quietly whimpering, and so did almost everyone on the block. But Rosie kept up her racket even with her owners yelling at her. They were out in their backyard, and I know they were trying to take care of the situation. But Rosie barked for almost an hour. I finally had to close the window even though we had no air conditioning and the heat was stifling.
Eventually, Rosie stopped barking. I opened the window, but she was whining so loudly I had to shut it again. After a while, I tried once more, and all was quiet.
The next day I nonchalantly walked around the block, passing my neighbors’ house, hoping to discover what had caused the problem. But there was nothing unusual except that Rosie didn’t come snarling to the edge of the invisible fence line like she always had before. I knew she was still around because I caught glimpses of her, and I still heard her whimpers. But she didn’t bark or act viciously.
A few days later I was out working in my garden, and the eleven-year-old girl from that family passed by on her bike. I waved at her, and she came over to visit.
“Did you hear Rosie barking like crazy the other night?” Melanie asked.
I nodded. “It was hard to miss. What happened?”
“My dad tried to piece things together from what he saw,” she replied. “A young cat came into our yard with its head stuck in a glass bottle. Dad thinks Rosie attacked the cat because there was dog spit on the outside of the bottle.”
“Did she kill it?” I asked.
Melanie shook her head. “The bottle was really thick, and she apparently couldn’t bite through it. The cat kept running around backward in circles and was making an eerie noise as the sound came out of the bottle. Not being able to bite the cat’s head, the eerie sound, and the cat’s strange behavior apparently scared Rosie to death. Dad said he thinks Rosie thought it was a mutant cat that had come seeking revenge. She was at the farthest edge of the yard barking like she thought she was going to be killed.”
“Yes,” I said. “I heard that part. So what did your dad do?”
“He finally caught the cat, greased its neck, and set it free. It ran off, but Rosie kept whining, so we ended up letting her sleep in the house all night.”
“I haven’t seen much of her since then,” I said.
“That’s because any time a cat comes near our property, Rosie hides in her dog house and doesn’t come out for hours,” Melanie replied.
I smiled and thought that maybe I should walk our cat on a leash to protect me from Rosie.