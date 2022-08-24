Our neighbors’ dog, Rosie, didn’t like cats. In fact, she wasn’t too fond of many things. She had killed more than one batch of our kittens and at least a dozen of our chickens. She came snarling at us when we walked by, and I wasn’t sure she wouldn’t attack given a chance.

Our neighbors are good people and tried to keep their dog in. They installed an invisible fence, and that kept her home most of the time. But once in a while, there was something so fascinating that she would endure the shock to get out. Even if she didn’t get out, she barked a lot. Often every dog in the neighborhood joined the chorus for the two a.m. bark. Our two dogs weren’t immune from this devilish deed, and more than once, I got up and yelled at them to be quiet.

